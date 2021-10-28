State Street Corp Has $583.76 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.33% of Advance Auto Parts worth $583,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,506,000. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,801,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $230.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day moving average of $203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $235.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.47.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

