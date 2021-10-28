State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.41% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $510,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,901,000 after acquiring an additional 376,148 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,425,000 after acquiring an additional 244,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,533,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.32.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,206 shares of company stock worth $19,494,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

