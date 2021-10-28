State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,430,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,485,744 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 7.66% of Old Republic International worth $583,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 39.6% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 135,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 76.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,736,000 after buying an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13,593.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after buying an additional 1,255,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 44,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.