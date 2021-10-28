State Street Corp Purchases 29,797 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State Street Corp grew its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 10.17% of RLI worth $480,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,981,000 after acquiring an additional 170,655 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 125,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,029,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

RLI stock opened at $105.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $117.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.01.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.