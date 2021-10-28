State Street Corp Purchases 681,218 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,218 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.63% of Discovery worth $532,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Discovery by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 49,683 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $50,394,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Discovery by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

