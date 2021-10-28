State Street Corp Raises Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 675,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.43% of Invesco worth $546,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 128.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 189.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IVZ opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

