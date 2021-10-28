State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State Street Corp lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.12% of TransUnion worth $446,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after buying an additional 667,911 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after buying an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after buying an additional 3,474,210 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,502,000 after buying an additional 2,041,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TransUnion by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,440,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 526,753 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

TRU opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.41. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

