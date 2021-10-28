State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 464,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 7.26% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $516,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

