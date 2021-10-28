State Street Corp Sells 178,736 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,605,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178,736 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.12% of Loews worth $579,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Loews by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $877,043,000 after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,264,000 after buying an additional 55,452 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,066,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,922,000 after buying an additional 71,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,800,000 after buying an additional 43,078 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

L stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

