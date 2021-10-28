State Street Corp Sells 24,700 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,292,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.22% of Henry Schein worth $541,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,343,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Henry Schein stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

