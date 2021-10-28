State Street Corp Sells 46,681 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,052,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.63% of APA worth $541,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 85.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in APA by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in APA by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in APA by 148.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

NASDAQ APA opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently -23.15%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

