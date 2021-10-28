State Street Corp Trims Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.35% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $527,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.87 and a 200 day moving average of $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

