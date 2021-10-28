State Street Corp Trims Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,787,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,310 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 9.11% of Bank OZK worth $496,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after buying an additional 1,073,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after buying an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 323.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 216,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 82.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 171,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.82. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

