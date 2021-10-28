Status (SNT) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, Status has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $298.83 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00206771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00098350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

