Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) were down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 47,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,597,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STEM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $1,574,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $1,927,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

