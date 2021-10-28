Step Finance Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00070120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00100586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.88 or 1.00277917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.72 or 0.07050991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021813 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.