Stepan to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.30 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Stepan in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.02. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SCL opened at $118.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

