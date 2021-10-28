Stephen N. Ashman Sells 4,485 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 4,485 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $116,654.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $187,754.78.

Shares of CBNK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.92. 9,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,205. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 204.9% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 233,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,100,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,852,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

