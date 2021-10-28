StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Acquired by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP boosted its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 3,024.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945,197 shares during the quarter. StepStone Group comprises about 3.1% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Inherent Group LP owned 1.03% of StepStone Group worth $33,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,407,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $57,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,369,514. 35.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of STEP stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $46.25. 11,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,089. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.