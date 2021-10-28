Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.85, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Stewart Information Services updated its Q3 guidance to $3.17 EPS.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.36. The company had a trading volume of 133,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stewart Information Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Stewart Information Services worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

