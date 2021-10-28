Stifel Financial Corp Buys 46,542 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,542 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Sonos by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Sonos by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,302,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,975,000 after buying an additional 302,558 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

