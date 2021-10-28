Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,576 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of PGT Innovations worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

PGTI stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

