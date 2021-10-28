Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,099 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

