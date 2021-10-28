Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 30.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.83.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $147.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.