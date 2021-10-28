Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.08 Million Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Dycom Industries worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DY opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

