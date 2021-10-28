Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,792 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $89.02 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $92.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92.

