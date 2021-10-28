Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 53,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 387,233 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $8,737,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 78,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

