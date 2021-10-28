Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 500.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75,054 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 177,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 38,734 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

