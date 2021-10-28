Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after acquiring an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 568,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after acquiring an additional 260,698 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

