Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 412.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,517 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CPNG opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.