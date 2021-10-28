Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $46,314,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 27.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 282,358 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200,575 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1,293.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BC opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

