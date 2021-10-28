Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 116,065 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 8.23% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of DWSH stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

