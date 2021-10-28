Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,586 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Capital International Investors raised its position in Yandex by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 57.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,297,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 28.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,984,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after purchasing an additional 435,345 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Yandex by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,082,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,741,000 after purchasing an additional 306,571 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 11.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,395,000 after purchasing an additional 220,792 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $82.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.96, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.61) by $10.30. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.