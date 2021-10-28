Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,386 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of International Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. FMR LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 203.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $214,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBOC stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

