Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC opened at $144.70 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $159.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average is $146.67.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.