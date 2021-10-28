Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,768,000 after buying an additional 23,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Cowen upped their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.79.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.90, for a total value of $20,214,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 480,616 shares of company stock worth $166,864,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $291.53 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.24 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of -249.17 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.41.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

