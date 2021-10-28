Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after acquiring an additional 651,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after buying an additional 77,092 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after buying an additional 781,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156,428 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 160,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

