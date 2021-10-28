Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMX. Barclays upped their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Itaú Unibanco lowered América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.