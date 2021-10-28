Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $216.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.49 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.84.

