Stifel Financial Corp Sells 20,257 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,257 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.40% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $96.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $96.92.

