Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,403 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 952,350 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,355,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,342,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.36, a P/E/G ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DT. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.