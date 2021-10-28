Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,806 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Crane by 85.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of CR stock opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89. Crane Co. has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $106.12.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

