Stifel Financial Corp Sells 71,210 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,210 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

