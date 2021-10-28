Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$4.40

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.15 to C$4.40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

TOLWF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,605. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

