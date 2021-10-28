Stifel Nicolaus Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $287.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $287.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $10.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,465. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $329.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 633.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 299.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 127.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 161,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 86.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 86,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

