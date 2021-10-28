Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 28th (AGI, APYRF, CDNAF, ENSG, FQVLF, NOA, ODFL, PBFX, PRFT, QTRHF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 28th:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$14.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF)

had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$53.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$226.00 to C$225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$35.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $287.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its target price increased by R. F. Lafferty from $16.00 to $17.00. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $125.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $92.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.15 to C$4.40. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

