Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,050 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,781% compared to the average daily volume of 481 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immersion by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 44,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 139,538 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 967,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Immersion by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 159,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 25.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Immersion stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,810. Immersion has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMMR. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

