Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of The Bank of New York Mellon Call Options (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 45,505 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,370% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,096 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,852,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,391. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 136,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 191.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 231,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 151,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

