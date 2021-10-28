Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Patterson-UTI Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,456 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 762% compared to the typical daily volume of 285 call options.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.10. 115,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,836. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,965,000 after purchasing an additional 201,351 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

