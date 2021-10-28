Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.96. 622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 125,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $551.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

